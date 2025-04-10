Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 10 aprile 2025: 32 40 11 44 24 85
Numero Jolly 27
Numero SuperStar estratto 36
Le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 11 totalizzano Euro: 15.420,06 Punti 4: 425 totalizzano Euro: 407,10 Punti 3: 18.100 totalizzano Euro: 28,74 Punti 2: 293.630 totalizzano Euro: 5,50 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 40.710,00 Punti 3SS: 69 totalizzano Euro: 2.874,00 Punti 2SS: 1.260 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 8.915 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 19.311 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 97 totalizzano Euro: 4.850,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.639 totalizzano Euro: 43.917,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.116 totalizzano Euro: 52.900,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 230.186 totalizzano Euro: 468.034,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 14.736 Totale vincite WinBox: 232.302 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 18.000.000,00