Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 10 giugno 2025: 14 – 45 – 55 – 62 – 76 – 80 – 51 – 17
Jolly:51
SuperStar:17
Superenalotto, le quote
Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 1 totalizzano Euro: 160.465,13 Punti 4: 328 totalizzano Euro: 503,57 Punti 3: 14.024 totalizzano Euro: 35,20 Punti 2: 235.046 totalizzano Euro: 6,50 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 50.357,00
Punti 3SS: 124 totalizzano Euro: 3.520,00 Punti 2SS: 1.968 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 15.357 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 42.229 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 92 totalizzano Euro: 4.600,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 13.832 totalizzano Euro: 41.496,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.975 totalizzano Euro: 49.375,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 218.067 totalizzano Euro: 443.442,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 13.924 Totale vincite WinBox: 220.042 Disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 12.100.000,00