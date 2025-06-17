Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 17 giugno 2025

Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.96 di oggi.
Combinazione vincente: 17, 48, 52, 58, 86, 87 Numero Jolly: 74 Numero Superstar: 49
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.96
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 13 totalizzano Euro: 12.248,43 Punti 4: 418 totalizzano Euro: 392,19 Punti 3: 15.960 totalizzano Euro: 30,70 Punti 2: 263.544 totalizzano Euro: 5,75 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 39.219,00 Punti 3SS: 103 totalizzano Euro: 3.070,00 Punti 2SS: 1.477 totalizzano Euro: 100,00
Punti 1SS: 10.158 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 23.009 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 91 totalizzano Euro: 4.550,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 13.712 totalizzano Euro: 41.136,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.993 totalizzano Euro: 49.825,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 217.356 totalizzano Euro: 441.574,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 13.803 Totale vincite WinBox: 219.349 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 15.000.000,00.