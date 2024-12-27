 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 27 dicembre 2024 - Live Sicilia
Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 27 dicembre 2024

I numeri fortunati
l'estrazione
di
1 min di lettura

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.205 di oggi: Combinazione Vincente 9, 13, 15, 43, 53, 68 Numero Jolly:58 Numero Superstar: 69

Superenalotto, le quote

SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 1 totalizzano Euro:514.257,28 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 41.536,17 Punti 4: 544 totalizzano Euro: 311,44 Punti 3: 22.549 totalizzano Euro: 22,60 Punti 2: 343.458 totalizzano Euro: 5,00

SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 3 totalizzano Euro: 31.144,00 Punti 3SS: 118 totalizzano Euro: 2.260,00 Punti 2SS: 1.937 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 12.436 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 25.266 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 98 totalizzano Euro: 4.900,00

Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.762 totalizzano Euro: 44.286,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.027 totalizzano Euro: 50.675,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 225.548 totalizzano Euro: 458.512,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 14.860 Totale vincite WinBox: 227.575

Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 50.700.000,00

