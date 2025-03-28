Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 28 marzo

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.50 di oggi. Combinazione Vincente 17, 26, 46, 56, 71, 90 Numero Jolly: 6 Numero Superstar: 22.
Le quote del concorso Superenalotto
Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 3 totalizzano Euro: 42.283,95 Punti 4: 476 totalizzano Euro: 273,02 Punti 3: 17.730 totalizzano Euro: 21,97 Punti 2: 246.153 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00
Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 27.302,00 Punti 3SS: 125 totalizzano Euro: 2.197,00 Punti 2SS: 1.708 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.852 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 21.011 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 73 totalizzano Euro: 3.650,00
Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 11.094 totalizzano Euro: 33.282,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.581 totalizzano Euro: 39.525,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 180.835 totalizzano Euro: 367.908,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 11.167 Totale vincite WinBox: 182.416 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 12.600.000,00