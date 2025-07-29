Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 29 luglio 2025

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.120 di oggi.
Combinazione vincente: 13, 27, 31, 60, 65, 75 Numero Jolly: 39 Numero Superstar: 69
Superenalotto, le quote
Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 1 totalizzano Euro:499.088,69 Punti 5: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4: 462 totalizzano Euro: 498,46 Punti 3: 16.822 totalizzano Euro: 33,31 Punti 2: 273.324 totalizzano Euro: 5,81 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 3SS: 110 totalizzano Euro: 3.331,00 Punti 2SS: 1.615 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 10.928 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 26.203 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 93 totalizzano Euro: 4.650,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 13.957 totalizzano Euro: 41.871,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.976 totalizzano Euro: 49.400,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 220.861 totalizzano Euro: 449.206,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 14.050 Totale vincite WinBox: 222.837 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 32.200.000,00