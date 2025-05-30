Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 30 maggio 2025

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.86 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 31, 34, 62, 63, 82, 87. Numero Jolly: 81. Numero Superstar: 77.
Superenalotto, le quote
Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 1 totalizzano Euro: 120.435,71 Punti 4: 214 totalizzano Euro: 703,86 Punti 3: 9.509 totalizzano Euro: 41,77 Punti 2: 161.978 totalizzano Euro: 7,08 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 70.386,00 Punti 3SS: 54 totalizzano Euro: 4.177,00
Punti 2SS: 936 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 6.760 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 20.038 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 69 totalizzano Euro: 3.450,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 10.438 totalizzano Euro: 31.314,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.513 totalizzano Euro: 37.825,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 171.694 totalizzano Euro: 348.744,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 10.507 Totale vincite WinBox: 173.207 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 7.700.000,00