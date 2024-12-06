Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 6 dicembre 2024

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.194 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 21, 48, 71, 67, 60, 61. Numero Jolly: 86. Numero Superstar: 22.
Superenalotto, le quote
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 194 di oggi.
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 32.363,50 Punti 4: 258 totalizzano Euro: 514,46 Punti 3: 10.930 totalizzano Euro: 36,39 Punti 2: 190.216 totalizzano Euro: 6,48
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 5 totalizzano Euro: 51.446,00 Punti 3SS: 76 totalizzano Euro: 3.639,00 Punti 2SS: 1.152 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.572 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 23.556 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 75 totalizzano Euro: 3.750,00
Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 11.314 totalizzano Euro: 33.942,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.604 totalizzano Euro: 40.100,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 177.183 totalizzano Euro: 360.272,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 11.389 Totale vincite WinBox: 178.787 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 41.700.000,00