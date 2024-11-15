Superenalotto, concorso n. 182: i numeri vincenti e le quote

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 182 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 2, 4, 5, 42, 53, 83 Numero Jolly: 23 Numero Superstar: 43
Le quote
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.182 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 1 totalizzano Euro: 125.342,48 Punti 4: 456 totalizzano Euro: 280,24 Punti 3: 22.214 totalizzano Euro: 17,30 Punti 2: 285.796 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 28.024,00 Punti 3SS: 88 totalizzano Euro: 1.730,00 Punti 2SS: 959 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 6.293 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 12.162 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 72 totalizzano Euro: 3.600,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 10.883 totalizzano Euro: 32.649,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.564 totalizzano Euro: 39.100,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 172.063 totalizzano Euro: 350.222,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 10.955 Totale vincite WinBox: 173.627 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 32.400.000,00