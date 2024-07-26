Superenalotto, concorso n.118: la combinazione e le quote

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.118 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 1, 14, 21, 35, 64, 85. Numero Jolly: 70. Numero Superstar: 5.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.118 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 6 totalizzano Euro: 20.241,15 Punti 4: 388 totalizzano Euro: 320,40 Punti 3: 14.041 totalizzano Euro: 26,56 Punti 2: 225.852 totalizzano Euro: 5,12
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 32.040,00 Punti 3SS: 86 totalizzano Euro: 2.656,00 Punti 2SS: 1.466 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.321 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 19.843 totalizzano Euro: 5,00.
Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 70 totalizzano Euro: 3.500,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 10.558 totalizzano Euro: 31.674,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.517 totalizzano Euro: 37.925,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 159.084 totalizzano Euro: 322.738,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 10.628 Totale vincite WinBox: 160.601 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 54.200.000,00.