Superenalotto, concorso n. 138: la combinazione e le quote

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.138 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 7, 34, 47, 52, 74, 86. Numero Jolly: 78. Numero Superstar: 7.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.138 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 7 totalizzano Euro: 17.359,56 Punti 4: 384 totalizzano Euro: 330,42 Punti 3: 13.813 totalizzano Euro: 27,19 Punti 2: 213.320 totalizzano Euro: 5,42 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 33.042,00 Punti 3SS: 113 totalizzano Euro: 2.719,00 Punti 2SS: 1.870 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 11.179 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 20.012 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 69 totalizzano Euro: 3.450,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 10.479 totalizzano Euro: 31.437,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.513 totalizzano Euro: 37.825,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 162.528 totalizzano Euro: 330.154,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 10.548 Totale vincite WinBox: 164.041 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 69.000.000,00