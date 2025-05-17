Superenalotto, concorso n.79: la combinazione e le quote

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.79 di oggi: Combinazione Vincente 10, 11, 19, 22, 39, 88 Numero Jolly: 29 Numero Superstar: 73.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.79 di oggi:
Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 14 totalizzano Euro: 13.461,79 Punti 4: 1.559 totalizzano Euro: 140,25 Punti 3: 45.217 totalizzano Euro: 13,37 Punti 2: 516.052 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 11 totalizzano Euro: 14.025,00 Punti 3SS: 144 totalizzano Euro: 1.337,00 Punti 2SS: 1.981 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 10.207 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 18.639 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 106 totalizzano Euro: 5.300,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 15.976 totalizzano Euro: 47.928,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.350 totalizzano Euro: 58.750,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 250.516 totalizzano Euro: 509.556,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.082 Totale vincite WinBox: 252.866 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 34.600.000,00