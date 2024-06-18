Superenalotto, concorso n. 96: la combinazione vincente

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.96 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 20, 32, 49, 50, 51, 58 Numero Jolly: 44 Numero Superstar: 59.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.96 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 42.834,81 Punti 4: 344 totalizzano Euro: 615,86 Punti 3: 15.064 totalizzano Euro: 37,35 Punti 2: 263.363 totalizzano Euro: 6,19 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 3SS: 53 totalizzano Euro: 3.735,00 Punti 2SS: 1.068 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 8.052 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 19.624 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 98 totalizzano Euro: 4.900,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.744 totalizzano Euro: 44.232,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.080 totalizzano Euro: 52.000,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 208.625 totalizzano Euro: 422.866,00.
Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 14.842 Totale vincite WinBox: 210.705 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 37.500.000,00.