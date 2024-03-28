 Superenalotto e Superstar: i numeri vincenti del concorso n. 48 - Live Sicilia
Europee, la lista di Forza Italia: passi in avanti per Antinoro candidato Europee, da Aiello prime bordate: "Che fanno i big dell'Antimafia?" Europee, ancora Rotondi e Cuffaro: "Totò non usi il nome DC" Incidente sulla Pontina: muore una bimba, tre feriti Sanità, "connivenze e omertà": corsia d'emergenza per Messina Denaro Chef Di Ferro e la droga al ristorante: condannati pusher e dipendenti

Superenalotto e Superstar: i numeri vincenti del concorso n. 48

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.48 di oggi: Combinazione Vincente 5, 9, 22, 69, 74, 84. Numero Jolly:80 Numero Superstar:83

Superenalotto, le quote

SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 6 totalizzano Euro: 31.207,59 Punti 4: 876 totalizzano Euro: 218,14 Punti 3: 32.176 totalizzano Euro: 17,85 Punti 2: 430.735 totalizzano Euro: 5,00

SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 21.814,00 Punti 3SS: 98 totalizzano Euro: 1.785,00 Punti 2SS: 1.677 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.634 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 18.816 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 108 totalizzano Euro: 5.400,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.236 totalizzano Euro: 48.708,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.249 totalizzano Euro: 56.225,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 222.299 totalizzano Euro: 451.718,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.344 Totale vincite WinBox: 224.548 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 81.900.000,00

