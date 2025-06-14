Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 14 giugno 2025

Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.95 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 10, 18, 44, 56, 73, 86.
Numero Jolly: 48. Numero Superstar: 55.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.95 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 8 totalizzano Euro: 22.106,67 Punti 4: 463 totalizzano Euro: 392,14 Punti 3: 20.018 totalizzano Euro: 27,16 Punti 2: 327.209 totalizzano Euro: 5,14 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 39.214,00 Punti 3SS: 120 totalizzano Euro: 2.716,00 Punti 2SS: 1.990 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 13.416 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 29.313 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 100 totalizzano Euro: 5.000,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 15.035 totalizzano Euro: 45.105,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.164 totalizzano Euro: 54.100,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 236.785 totalizzano Euro: 480.872,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 15.135 Totale vincite WinBox: 238.949 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: