Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 104

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.104 di oggi. Combinazione Vincente 4, 7, 39, 71, 79, 89 Numero Jolly: 1 Numero Superstar: 11
Le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 1 totalizzano Euro:537.659,62 Punti 5: 3 totalizzano Euro: 57.901,81 Punti 4: 608 totalizzano Euro: 290,41 Punti 3: 24.168 totalizzano Euro: 22,02 Punti 2: 363.421 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 1.447.545,25 Punti 4SS: 4 totalizzano Euro: 29.041,00 Punti
3SS: 186 totalizzano Euro: 2.202,00 Punti 2SS: 2.896 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 17.005 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 33.065 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 101 totalizzano Euro: 5.050,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 15.162 totalizzano Euro: 45.486,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.113 totalizzano Euro: 52.825,00
Vincite WinBox 2: 211.416 totalizzano Euro: 429.766,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 15.263 Totale vincite WinBox: 213.529 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 43.600.000,00