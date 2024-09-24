Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 152

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.152 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 2, 25, 27, 50, 88, 90. Numero Jolly: 19. Numero Superstar: 86.
Superenalotto, le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 5 totalizzano Euro: 35.388,87 Punti 4: 829 totalizzano Euro: 217,46 Punti 3: 27.532 totalizzano Euro: 19,70 Punti 2: 378.604 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 21.746,00 Punti 3SS: 81 totalizzano Euro: 1.970,00 Punti 2SS: 1.385 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 7.856 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 16.574 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 101 totalizzano Euro: 5.050,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 15.187 totalizzano Euro: 45.561,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.152 totalizzano Euro: 53.800,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 226.124 totalizzano Euro: 459.952,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 15.288 Totale vincite WinBox: 228.276 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 80.300.000,00