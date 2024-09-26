Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 153

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.153 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 2, 13, 14, 41, 52, 79. Numero Jolly: 84. Numero Superstar: 12.
Superenalotto, le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 2 totalizzano Euro: 86.556,02 Punti 4: 493 totalizzano Euro: 357,89 Punti 3: 20.211 totalizzano Euro: 26,26 Punti 2: 319.872 totalizzano Euro: 5,15
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 35.789,00 Punti 3SS: 111 totalizzano Euro: 2.626,00 Punti 2SS: 1.933 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 13.205 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 28.619 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 99 totalizzano Euro: 4.950,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.868 totalizzano Euro: 44.604,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.126 totalizzano Euro: 53.150,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 223.765 totalizzano Euro: 455.986,00
Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 14.967 Totale vincite WinBox: 225.891 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 81.000.000,00