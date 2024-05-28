Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 84

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.84 di oggi. Combinazione Vincente 19, 41, 67, 76, 82, 85 Numero Jolly: 23 Numero Superstar: 10
Superenalotto, le quote
Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 2 totalizzano Euro: 87.795,09 Punti 4: 475 totalizzano Euro: 375,13 Punti 3: 17.459 totalizzano Euro: 30,79 Punti 2: 287.284 totalizzano Euro: 5,82 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 3SS:
96 totalizzano Euro: 3.079,00 Punti 2SS: 1.802 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 13.739 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 33.568 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 100 totalizzano Euro: 5.000,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 15.084 totalizzano Euro: 45.252,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.111 totalizzano Euro: 52.775,00
Vincite WinBox 2: 203.513 totalizzano Euro: 412.604,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 15.184 Totale vincite WinBox: 205.624 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 al Superenalotto Euro: 28.100.000,00