Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 88

ROMA, 04 GIU – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 88 di oggi. Combinazione vincente 4, 18, 28, 41, 61, 75 Numero Jolly: 17 Numero Superstar: 72.
Superenalotto, le quote
Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 1 totalizzano Euro:551.141,37 Punti 5: 3 totalizzano Euro: 59.353,69 Punti 4: 432 totalizzano Euro: 505,96 Punti 3: 19.481 totalizzano Euro: 29,93 Punti 2: 316.461 totalizzano Euro: 5,35
Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 3 totalizzano Euro: 50.596,00 Punti 3SS: 69 totalizzano Euro: 2.993,00 Punti 2SS: 1.474 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.587 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 21.464 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 102 totalizzano Euro: 5.100,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 15.350 totalizzano Euro: 46.050,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.222 totalizzano Euro: 55.550,00
Vincite WinBox 2: 212.228 totalizzano Euro: 431.682,00