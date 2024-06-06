Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 89

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.89 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 43, 44, 45, 50, 67, 76. Numero Jolly: 69. Numero Superstar: 9.
Superenalotto, le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 6 totalizzano Euro: 28.933,10 Punti 4: 329 totalizzano Euro: 650,80 Punti 3: 14.684 totalizzano Euro: 38,78 Punti 2: 242.133 totalizzano Euro: 6,82
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 4 totalizzano Euro: 65.080,00 Punti 3SS: 94 totalizzano Euro: 3.878,00 Punti 2SS: 1.477 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 10.987 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 32.246 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 99 totalizzano Euro: 4.950,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.906 totalizzano Euro: 44.718,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.091 totalizzano Euro: 52.275,00
Vincite WinBox 2: 205.477 totalizzano Euro: 417.930,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 15.005 Totale vincite WinBox: 207.568 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 31.800.000,00