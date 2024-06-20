Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 97

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.97 di oggi. Combinazione Vincente 19, 31, 39, 60, 72, 80 Numero Jolly:5 Numero Superstar:49.
Superenalotto, le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 41.905,04 Punti 4: 363 totalizzano Euro: 573,38 Punti 3: 16.462 totalizzano Euro: 33,49 Punti 2: 282.913 totalizzano Euro: 5,64
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 57.338,00 Punti 3SS: 69 totalizzano Euro: 3.349,00 Punti 2SS: 1.514 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 10.752 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 24.928 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 96 totalizzano Euro: 4.800,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.430 totalizzano Euro: 43.290,00
Vincite WinBox 1: 2.100 totalizzano Euro: 52.500,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 205.714 totalizzano Euro: 418.394,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 14.526 Totale vincite WinBox: 207.814 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 38.100.000,00