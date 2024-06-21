 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 98
ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 98 di oggi. Combinazione Vincente: 21, 23, 28, 59, 79, 82 Numero Jolly: 74 Numero Superstar: 81

Superenalotto, le quote

Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 29.784,87 Punti 4: 339 totalizzano Euro: 470,96 Punti 3: 13.107 totalizzano Euro: 30,79 Punti 2: 213.904 totalizzano Euro: 5,30

Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 47.096,00 Punti 3SS: 48 totalizzano Euro: 3.079,00 Punti 2SS: 860 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 6.033 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 13.157 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 68 totalizzano Euro: 3.400,00

Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 10.331 totalizzano Euro: 30.993,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.460 totalizzano Euro: 36.500,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 154.622 totalizzano Euro: 314.642,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 10.399 Totale vincite WinBox: 156.082 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 38.900.000,00

Superenalotto, le estrazioni

