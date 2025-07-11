Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente dell’11 luglio 2025

ROMA- Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.110 di oggi: Combinazione Vincente 1, 31, 40, 62, 64, 74 Numero Jolly: 81 Numero Superstar: 11.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.110 di oggi: Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 30.509,73 Punti 4: 280 totalizzano Euro: 490,48 Punti 3: 10.718 totalizzano Euro: 36,12 Punti 2: 186.955 totalizzano Euro: 6,21 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 5 totalizzano Euro: 49.048,00 Punti 3SS: 93 totalizzano Euro: 3.612,00 Punti 2SS: 1.655 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 12.065 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 30.307 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 71 totalizzano Euro: 3.550,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 10.745 totalizzano Euro: 32.235,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.538 totalizzano Euro: 38.450,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 169.991 totalizzano Euro: 345.446,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 10.816 Totale vincite WinBox: 171.529 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 25.100.000,00.