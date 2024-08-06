Superenalotto/Superstar, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 124

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.124 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 4, 11, 85, 86, 87, 88 Numero Jolly: 38 Numero Superstar: 2
Superenalotto, le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 7 totalizzano Euro: 24.340,69 Punti 4: 1.872 totalizzano Euro: 93,88 Punti 3: 22.798 totalizzano Euro: 23,01 Punti 2: 332.778 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 8 totalizzano Euro: 9.388,00 Punti 3SS: 96 totalizzano Euro: 2.301,00 Punti 2SS: 1.624 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 10.584 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 21.387 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 98 totalizzano Euro: 4.900,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.753 totalizzano Euro: 44.259,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.055 totalizzano Euro: 51.375,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 210.567 totalizzano Euro: 428.460,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 14.851 Totale vincite WinBox: 212.622 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 58.900.000,00