Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 12 gennaio 2026

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.7 di oggi:
Combinazione vincente: 1, 11, 40, 73, 75, 81 Numero Jolly: 70 Numero Superstar: 22.
Superenalotto, le quote
Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 28.450,76 Punti 4: 403 totalizzano Euro: 289,60 Punti 3: 14.924 totalizzano Euro: 23,43 Punti 2: 230.596 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 3SS: 95 totalizzano Euro: 2.343,00 Punti 2SS: 1.525 totalizzano Euro: 100,00
Punti 1SS: 9.660 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 20.220 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 67 totalizzano Euro: 3.350,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 10.086 totalizzano Euro: 30.258,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.370 totalizzano Euro: 34.250,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 172.558 totalizzano Euro: 350.276,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 10.153 Totale vincite WinBox: 173.928 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 105.100.000,00