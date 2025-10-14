Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 14 ottobre 2025: 09 – 31- 44 – 59 – 70 – 86
Jolly:37
SuperStar:81
Superenalotto, le quote
Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 6 totalizzano Euro: 27.970,75 Punti 4: 359 totalizzano Euro: 474,87 Punti 3: 15.865 totalizzano Euro: 32,40 Punti 2: 279.989 totalizzano Euro: 5,70 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 47.487,00
Punti 3SS: 59 totalizzano Euro: 3.240,00 Punti 2SS: 1.194 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 8.809 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 18.975 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 97 totalizzano Euro: 4.850,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.564 totalizzano Euro: 43.692,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.036 totalizzano Euro: 50.900,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 234.013 totalizzano Euro: 474.616,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 14.661 Totale vincite WinBox: 236.049 Disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 64.800.000,00.