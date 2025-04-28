Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 28 aprile 2025

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.67 di oggi, combinazione Vincente 13, 18, 30, 44, 51, 81 Numero Jolly: 38 Numero Superstar: 52.
Le quote
Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 5 totalizzano Euro: 23.075,28 Punti 4: 317 totalizzano Euro: 374,67 Punti 3: 12.575 totalizzano Euro: 28,23 Punti 2: 198.175 totalizzano Euro: 5,54 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 37.467,00 Punti 3SS: 59 totalizzano Euro: 2.823,00 Punti 2SS: 843 totalizzano Euro: 100,00
Punti 1SS: 6.444 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 14.455 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 66 totalizzano Euro: 3.300,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 9.982 totalizzano Euro: 29.946,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.441 totalizzano Euro: 36.025,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 169.950 totalizzano Euro: 346.026,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 10.048 Totale vincite WinBox: 171.391 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 25.600.000,00