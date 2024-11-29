Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 29 novembre 2024: 21 – 33 – 44 – 55 – 75 – 80 – 53 – 64
Numero Jolly: 53 Numero SuperStar: 64
Superenalotto, le quote:
Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 1 totalizzano Euro:384.658,56 Punti 5: 5 totalizzano Euro: 24.854,86 Punti 4: 384 totalizzano Euro: 330,01 Punti 3: 13.932 totalizzano Euro: 27,36 Punti 2: 201.260 totalizzano Euro: 5,88
Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 1.549 totalizzano Euro: 1.000.000,00 Punti 5SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 621.371,50 Punti 4SS: 7 totalizzano Euro: 33.001,00 Punti 3SS: 56 totalizzano Euro: 2.736,00 Punti 2SS: 820 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 5.340 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 13.658 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 71 totalizzano Euro: 3.550,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 10.731 totalizzano Euro: 32.193,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.549 totalizzano Euro: 38.725,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 173.060 totalizzano Euro: 352.386,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 10.802 Totale vincite WinBox: 174.609
Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 38.600.000,00.