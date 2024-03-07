Superenalotto e Lotto: ecco la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 37

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.37 di oggi: Combinazione Vincente 3, 13, 24, 60, 70, 75 Numero Jolly: 71 Numero Superstar: 30
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar
Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 3 totalizzano Euro: 63.036,10 Punti 4: 673 totalizzano Euro: 286,71 Punti 3: 24.252 totalizzano Euro: 23,92 Punti 2: 371.061 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 28.671,00 Punti 3SS: 123 totalizzano Euro: 2.392,00 Punti 2SS: 1.848 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 11.900 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 24.547 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 110 totalizzano Euro: 5.500,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.557 totalizzano Euro: 49.671,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.282 totalizzano Euro: 57.050,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 227.004 totalizzano Euro: 462.190,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.667 Totale vincite WinBox: 229.286 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 71.700.000,00