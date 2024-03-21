Superenalotto e Lotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 45

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.45 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 2, 8, 17, 73, 77, 84 Numero Jolly: 4 Numero Superstar: 84
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 12 totalizzano Euro: 15.491,23 Punti 4: 935 totalizzano Euro: 202,93 Punti 3: 32.385 totalizzano Euro: 17,61 Punti 2: 430.338 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 3 totalizzano Euro: 20.293,00 Punti 3SS: 136 totalizzano Euro: 1.761,00 Punti 2SS: 1.886 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.685 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 17.307 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 108 totalizzano Euro: 5.400,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.214 totalizzano Euro: 48.642,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.265 totalizzano Euro: 56.625,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 226.765 totalizzano Euro: 460.572,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.322 Totale vincite WinBox: 229.030 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 78.500.000,00