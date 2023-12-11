 Superenalotto, ecco la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 170
Superenalotto, ecco la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 170

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.170 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 1, 41, 46, 50, 84, 89, Numero Jolly:37 Numero Superstar:19

Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 2 totalizzano Euro: 62.628,96 Punti 4: 256 totalizzano Euro: 500,87 Punti 3: 10.521 totalizzano Euro: 36,56 Punti 2: 197.434 totalizzano Euro: 6,04 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 5 totalizzano Euro: 50.087,00

Punti 3SS: 68 totalizzano Euro: 3.656,00 Punti 2SS: 1.339 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 10.531 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 26.088 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 73 totalizzano Euro: 3.650,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 10.990 totalizzano Euro: 32.970,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.484 totalizzano Euro: 37.100,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 166.051 totalizzano Euro: 337.062,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 11.063 Totale vincite WinBox: 167.535 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 30.100.000,00

