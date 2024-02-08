Superenalotto, ecco la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 21

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.21 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 2, 4, 24, 62, 73, 75 Numero Jolly: 1 Numero Superstar: 49
Le quote del Concorso n.21
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 8 totalizzano Euro: 23.883,96 Punti 4: 633 totalizzano Euro: 311,58 Punti 3: 25.752 totalizzano Euro: 22,85 Punti 2: 380.402 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 31.158,00 Punti 3SS: 133 totalizzano Euro: 2.285,00 Punti 2SS: 2.056 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 11.822 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti
0SS: 26.713 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 111 totalizzano Euro: 5.550,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.775 totalizzano Euro: 50.325,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.342 totalizzano Euro: 58.550,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 234.533 totalizzano Euro: 476.984,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.886 Totale vincite WinBox: 236.875 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 58.000.000,00