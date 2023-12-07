 Superenalotto, i numeri vincenti del concorso n. 168 - Live Sicilia
Superenalotto, i numeri vincenti del concorso n. 168

ROMA, 07 DIC – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.168 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 5, 19, 42, 44, 68, 84 Numero Jolly: 72 Numero Superstar: 38

Superenalotto, le quote

Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.168 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 8 totalizzano Euro: 24.280,86 Punti 4: 589 totalizzano Euro: 334,82 Punti 3: 23.683 totalizzano Euro: 25,12 Punti 2: 385.561 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 4 totalizzano Euro: 33.482,00 Punti 3SS: 100 totalizzano Euro: 2.512,00 Punti 2SS: 1.922 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 11.730 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 24.086 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 113 totalizzano Euro: 5.650,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 17.019 totalizzano Euro: 51.057,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.423 totalizzano Euro: 60.575,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 232.044 totalizzano Euro: 472.066,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 17.132 Totale vincite WinBox: 234.467 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 28.400.000,00

