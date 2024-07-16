Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 112

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.112 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 3, 18, 26, 54, 61, 72 Numero Jolly: 85 Numero Superstar: 30
Superenalotto, le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 7 totalizzano Euro: 24.336,22 Punti 4: 590 totalizzano Euro: 293,59 Punti 3: 21.931 totalizzano Euro: 23,80 Punti 2: 326.032 totalizzano Euro: 5,00
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 2 totalizzano Euro: 29.359,00 Punti 3SS: 109 totalizzano Euro: 2.380,00 Punti 2SS: 1.524 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.982 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 20.271 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 98 totalizzano Euro: 4.900,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.763 totalizzano Euro: 44.289,00 Vincite
WinBox 1: 2.066 totalizzano Euro: 51.650,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 210.680 totalizzano Euro: 428.104,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 14.861 Totale vincite WinBox: 212.746 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 49.800.000,00