Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 113

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.113 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 13, 23, 35, 36, 57, 64. Numero Jolly: 47. Numero Superstar: 5.
Superenalotto, le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 6 totalizzano Euro: 27.790,67 Punti 4: 482 totalizzano Euro: 351,89 Punti 3: 17.617 totalizzano Euro: 29,00 Punti 2: 282.127 totalizzano Euro: 5,62
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 5 totalizzano Euro: 35.189,00 Punti 3SS: 125 totalizzano Euro: 2.900,00 Punti 2SS: 1.812 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 12.781 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 29.852 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 96 totalizzano Euro: 4.800,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 14.492 totalizzano Euro: 43.476,00
Vincite WinBox 1: 2.026 totalizzano Euro: 50.650,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 207.829 totalizzano Euro: 422.760,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 14.588 Totale vincite WinBox: 209.855 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 50.400.000,00