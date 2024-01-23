Superenalotto: la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 12

ROMA, 23 GEN – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.12 di oggi: Combinazione Vincente 11, 15, 16, 42, 48, 52 Numero Jolly: 1 Numero Superstar: 16
Le quote del Concorso n.12
Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 8 totalizzano Euro: 24.307,05 Punti 4: 672 totalizzano Euro: 341,96 Punti 3: 27.018 totalizzano Euro: 23,24 Punti 2: 383.512 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 5 totalizzano Euro: 34.196,00 Punti 3SS: 176 totalizzano Euro: 2.324,00 Punti 2SS: 2.574 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 14.487 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 25.227 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 113 totalizzano Euro: 5.650,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 17.041 totalizzano Euro: 51.123,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.392 totalizzano Euro: 59.800,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 236.063 totalizzano Euro: 480.636,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 17.154 Totale vincite WinBox: 238.455 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 50.500.000,00