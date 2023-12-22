Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 179

ROMA, 22 DIC – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 178 di oggi: Combinazione vincente: 1, 8, 46, 57, 73, 79. Numero Jolly: 67. Numero Superstar: 32.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n. 178
Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 4 totalizzano Euro: 34.780,79 Punti 4: 356 totalizzano Euro: 399,12 Punti 3: 15.465 totalizzano Euro: 27,60 Punti 2: 263.613 totalizzano Euro: 5,02 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 3 totalizzano Euro: 39.912,00 Punti 3SS: 45 totalizzano Euro: 2.760,00 Punti 2SS: 1.046 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 6.921 totalizzano Euro: 10,00
Punti 0SS: 14.624 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 82 totalizzano Euro: 4.100,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 12.320 totalizzano Euro: 36.960,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.713 totalizzano Euro: 42.825,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 175.181 totalizzano Euro: 356.548,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 12.402 Totale vincite WinBox: 176.894 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 36.100.000,00