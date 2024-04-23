 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 64
Ecco i numeri e il montepremi
L'ESTRAZIONE
ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.64 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 8, 12, 20, 24, 45, 73. Numero Jolly: 4

Superenalotto, il montepremi

SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 1 totalizzano Euro:578.932,46 Punti 5: 12 totalizzano Euro: 15.586,65 Punti 4: 1.307 totalizzano Euro: 145,72 Punti 3: 39.337 totalizzano Euro: 14,57 Punti 2: 458.713 totalizzano Euro: 5,00

SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 3 totalizzano Euro: 14.572,00 Punti 3SS: 243 totalizzano Euro: 1.457,00 Punti 2SS: 3.041 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 15.645 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti

0SS: 28.289 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 108 totalizzano Euro: 5.400,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.342 totalizzano Euro: 49.026,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.267 totalizzano Euro: 56.675,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 229.319 totalizzano Euro: 466.056,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.450 Totale vincite

WinBox: 231.586 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 94.400.000,00

