Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 69

ROMA – Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.69 di oggi. Combinazione vincente: 14, 43, 54, 69, 80, 90. Numero Jolly: 1. Numero Superstar: 57.
Superenalotto, le quote
SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 3 totalizzano Euro: 57.954,17 Punti 4: 540 totalizzano Euro: 326,77 Punti 3: 19.590 totalizzano Euro: 27,18 Punti 2: 311.919 totalizzano Euro: 5,30
SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 32.677,00 Punti 3SS: 82 totalizzano Euro: 2.718,00 Punti 2SS: 1.352 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.167 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 20.850 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 101 totalizzano Euro: 5.050,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 15.174 totalizzano Euro: 45.522,00
Vincite WinBox 1: 2.153 totalizzano Euro: 53.825,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 209.829 totalizzano Euro: 426.410,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 15.275 Totale vincite
WinBox: 211.982 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 98.400.000,00