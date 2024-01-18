Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del concorso n. 9

Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.9 di oggi: Combinazione Vincente 14, 26, 36, 60, 62, 84 Numero Jolly: 73 Numero Superstar: 68.
Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.9 di oggi: SUPERENALOTTO Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 2 totalizzano Euro: 96.125,93 Punti 4: 486 totalizzano Euro: 468,29 Punti 3: 17.033 totalizzano Euro: 36,47 Punti 2: 280.712 totalizzano Euro: 6,52 SUPERSTAR Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 3SS: 67 totalizzano Euro: 3.647,00 Punti 2SS: 1.400 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 9.735 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 26.702 totalizzano Euro: 5,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 112 totalizzano Euro: 5.600,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 16.873 totalizzano Euro: 50.619,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 2.362 totalizzano Euro: 59.050,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 231.041 totalizzano Euro: 469.400,00 Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 16.985 Totale vincite WinBox: 233.403 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 47.700.000,00.