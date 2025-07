Panico su volo Ryanair, passeggeri in fuga dalle ali – VIDEO

Eighteen Injured Following Ryanair Plane Incident A fire alarm activation on a Ryanair plane at Majorca’s Palma Airport just after midnight, resulted in 18 passengers being injured. The incident prompted a swift evacuation, with some passengers escaping via the aircraft’s wing and jumping to the tarmac. Emergency services, including firefighters and police, rushed to the scene to assist. Regional medical authorities reported that the injuries were minor, with six passengers requiring hospital treatment. Three were taken to Clínica Rotger, a private clinic in Palma, and three others to Hospital Quironsalud Palmplanas, also in the island’s capital. The exact nature of the injuries has not been disclosed. The plane was preparing for departure to Manchester when the fire alarm activation started. It had been widely reported in the media that a fire had started on board. Footage captured passengers’ chaotic escape, with one airport worker heard on a walkie-talkie expressing confusion, saying, “Do you know the plane has emergency exits?” as travellers leapt from the wing to safety. Ryanair said: “This flight from Palma to Manchester, on July 4, discontinued take-off due to a false fire warning light indication. Passengers were disembarked using the inflatable slides and returned to the terminal.” #fyp#ryanair#promomakanliburan#airlines#palma#crashes#planecrashes#airindia#fyppppppppppppppppppppppp#teamwork30minsago

