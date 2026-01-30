 Superenalotto, la combinazione vincente del 30 gennaio 2026
Tutti i numeri estratti
L'ESTRAZIONE
di
1 min di lettura

Ecco i numeri fortunati del Superenalotto del 30 gennaio 2026:

32, 33, 39, 86, 52, 40.

Numero Jolly: 63.

Numero SuperStar: 16.

Le quote del Concorso Superenalotto/Superstar n.18 di oggi:

Vincite SuperEnalotto Punti 6: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5+: 0 totalizzano Euro:0,00 Punti 5: 3 totalizzano Euro: 46.491,72 Punti 4: 322 totalizzano Euro: 442,18 Punti 3: 11.737 totalizzano Euro: 36,46 Punti 2: 199.329 totalizzano Euro: 6,66

Vincite SuperStar Punti 6SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5+SB: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 5SS: 0 totalizzano Euro: 0,00 Punti 4SS: 1 totalizzano Euro: 44.218,00 Punti 3SS: 56 totalizzano Euro: 3.646,00 Punti 2SS: 1.190 totalizzano Euro: 100,00 Punti 1SS: 8.288 totalizzano Euro: 10,00 Punti 0SS: 23.361 totalizzano Euro: 5,00

Vincite Seconda Chance 50 Euro: 82 totalizzano Euro: 4.100,00 Vincite Seconda Chance 3 Euro: 12.431 totalizzano Euro: 37.293,00 Vincite WinBox 1: 1.760 totalizzano Euro: 44.000,00 Vincite WinBox 2: 207.227 totalizzano Euro: 420.754,00

Totale vincite Seconda Chance: 12.513 Totale vincite WinBox: 208.987 Montepremi disponibile per il prossimo 6 Euro: 114.100.000,00 

